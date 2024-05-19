Heavy Rain and high wave in Pattaya with strong winds over Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand

The Meteorological Department announced that from May 20 to 23, the southwesterly winds prevailing over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen. Additionally, from May 22 to 26, a low-pressure area will cover the Bay of Martaban in Myanmar and is likely to intensify. This condition will lead to increased rainfall in Thailand with heavy rain in some areas and very heavy rain in specific regions, particularly in the western parts of the northern and central regions, as well as the western coast of the southern region.







Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of severe to very severe rainfall and accumulated rain, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in slope areas near waterways and low-lying areas. Extra caution is advised when traveling through areas experiencing thunderstorms.

The winds in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen during May 21-26.

In the upper Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be 2-3 meters high, and over 3 meters in areas with thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be about 2 meters high and over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms. In the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be about 1 meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore, and over 2 meters in areas with thunderstorms.









Upper Andaman Sea mariners should avoid sailing, while mariners in the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should exercise caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

The public is advised to closely follow announcements from the Meteorological Department. Information can be accessed via the Meteorological Department’s website at www.tmd.go.th or the weather forecast hotline at 1182, available 24 hours a day.



































