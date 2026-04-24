Rescue worker nearly killed after low-hanging internet cable snags neck in Pattaya crash

PATTAYA, Thailand – A young rescue volunteer narrowly escaped a potentially fatal injury after a low-hanging internet cable on a roadside reportedly wrapped around his neck while riding a motorcycle, causing him to crash in Pattaya.

The incident occurred around 8:00 AM on April 23 inside Soi Nong Krabok, near the entrance of Soi 2 in Nongprue, East Pattaya. The victim, identified as 27-year-old rescue worker Panya Khamluechai, suffered serious neck injuries after being struck by a dangling communication line.

According to reports, the cable—along with other loose and tangled communication wires—was hanging dangerously low across the roadway. Some sections were reportedly close to ground level, while a broken black internet cable approximately three meters long was found lying across the road. Another line, more than 10 meters long, was also seen tangled with a roadside sign pole, alongside broken tree branches believed to have been pulled down by the cables.







Witnesses and responders noted that the area contained a dense cluster of disorganized utility wires, raising serious safety concerns for motorists.

Panya, who works with the Sawang Boriboon, said he was riding his motorcycle to meet fellow volunteers before traveling to a merit-making ceremony in Bo Win, Chonburi, when the accident occurred.

He explained that he did not see the cable hanging across the road. It suddenly caught his neck, tightening with force before becoming entangled with nearby branches, causing him to lose control and crash heavily onto the road.



His shirt was torn, and he sustained a deep neck wound caused by the wire’s impact and sudden pull. He warned that the incident could have easily resulted in death if the force had been stronger.

Panya is now calling on relevant authorities and telecommunications companies to urgently address the dangerous condition of overhead cables and improve maintenance to prevent similar accidents. He also confirmed plans to file a formal complaint with police to pursue legal action against those responsible.

















































