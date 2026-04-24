Pattaya hosts German economic delegation in major smart city push linking EEC to sustainable future growth

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya has stepped onto the international stage with a high-level meeting welcoming a German economic delegation to explore cooperation on Smart City development and long-term sustainable growth.

The meeting, held on April 23, at Pattaya City Hall, was chaired by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, who received H.E. Mrs. Daniela Schmitt, Minister of Economic Affairs, Transport, Agriculture and Viticulture of Rhineland-Palatinate, Federal Republic of Germany, along with her delegation.







The visit focused on strengthening economic cooperation and sharing development strategies between regional governments, particularly in aligning local development with Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) framework.

Discussions also centered on Pattaya’s Smart City roadmap, a key strategy aimed at transforming urban management through digital innovation, improved public services, and technology-driven governance.

German representatives expressed strong interest in Pattaya’s Smart City initiatives, especially the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital systems in city administration to enhance efficiency, safety, and quality of life for residents and visitors.

The delegation highlighted the importance of local-level cooperation in driving sustainable economic growth and signaled interest in expanding collaboration into strategic industrial sectors.

City officials described the meeting as an important milestone in expanding Pattaya’s international partnerships, positioning the city as a regional hub for innovation, tourism, and digital transformation.

The initiative is expected to further connect Pattaya with the broader EEC development zone, supporting long-term economic expansion and reinforcing its ambition to become a leading smart tourism and economic city in Southeast Asia.























































