Canadian fugitive wanted for drug trafficking arrested at airport after hiding in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Immigration police have arrested a Canadian national wanted for transnational drug trafficking at Suvarnabhumi Airport after tracking him from Pattaya, where he had been hiding.

On April 23, officers from Immigration Division 3, under orders from senior commanders, launched a targeted operation to crack down on foreign criminals using Thailand as a base to evade arrest while posing as tourists.

Investigators had received intelligence that a Canadian suspect linked to a drug trafficking network was hiding in Pattaya. Surveillance teams traced his movements and, at around noon on April 22, discovered he had fled his accommodation and was heading toward Bangkok.







Officers followed the suspect along the motorway before he entered Suvarnabhumi Airport. He was later found attempting to blend in with crowds in the international departures hall, lining up at a check-in counter in an apparent attempt to leave the country.

Authorities identified the man as Mr. Wesley, 37, a Canadian national traveling on a tourist visa. A search of his belongings and person found no drugs. However, checks through international law enforcement databases revealed he is wanted by South Korean authorities for alleged involvement in transnational drug smuggling.

He is the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice, confirming his status as a wanted international fugitive.



Further biometric verification confirmed his identity matched records in transnational crime databases, including passport and personal identification details.

Thai immigration authorities have since revoked his permission to stay in the Kingdom under Section 12(7) of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522, classifying him as a prohibited person and a potential international threat.

The suspect has been handed over to immigration investigators for deportation proceedings and coordination with South Korean authorities for extradition.

















































