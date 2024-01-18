Pattaya Mayor oversees progress at Eastern Sports Complex construction

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet conducted a site visit to the on-going construction of Phase 3 at the Eastern Pattaya Sports Complex, situated in Moo. 4, Huay Yai Sub-District, o and relevant officials, the Mayor, along with representatives from the project contractor, assessed the current status of development.

This inspection, occurring 111 days into the construction that began after the contract was awarded for an 820-day duration, aims to address any challenges and evaluate progress. Despite initial delays, there is an optimistic outlook for the project’s completion by the year 2025.

The expansion of the Eastern Pattaya Sports Complex holds significant importance for Pattaya City, bolstering its sports and recreational infrastructure. The Mayor underscored the city’s dedication to closely monitoring the project’s advancement to ensure adherence to the specified timeline in the upcoming months. This proactive measure is part of the city’s initiative to realign the project after experiencing prolonged construction delays.