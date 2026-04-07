Rescue operation launched as severely obese patient collapses in Sri Racha

PATTAYA, Thailand – Emergency responders carried out a challenging rescue operation after a severely obese patient weighing over 200 kilograms collapsed unconscious at his home in Sri Racha.

At around noon on April 5, rescue teams from Sawang Prateep Sri Racha Rescue Unit were dispatched to a residence in Nong Kham following reports of an unresponsive patient.

Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old man lying unconscious outside his home. Initial first aid and CPR were administered immediately, but his condition required urgent transfer to hospital.

Due to the patient’s size, rescuers were unable to move him using a standard ambulance. A flatbed tow truck was called in, and after a coordinated effort involving multiple personnel, the patient was carefully lifted and transported on the vehicle.

He was rushed to Vibharam Laem Chabang Hospital for emergency treatment.

According to family members, the man had underlying health conditions and had recently been treated for fluid in the lungs. Prior to collapsing, he had complained of similar symptoms.

Authorities said the rapid coordination between rescue teams and supporting services was crucial in ensuring the patient received urgent medical care.





































