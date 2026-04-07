Knife-wielding suspect arrested after attacking tourist in Jomtien

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities have arrested a suspect accused of attacking a tourist with a knife in the Jomtien area, following a series of incidents that alarmed residents and visitors along beachside sois, April 6.

The arrest was carried out by Pattaya city officials led by enforcement officers, who tracked down the suspect near a beach access point along Jomtien Beach Road. He had reportedly been seen in areas including Soi 2, Soi 3, and Soi 4, where disturbances were previously reported.

According to officials, the man was found in possession of a knife and is believed to have assaulted a tourist, raising concerns over public safety and the city’s tourism image.







During the arrest, a scuffle broke out and the suspect sustained injuries. Rescue workers were called to provide medical assistance before he was taken into custody for legal proceedings.

Poramet Ngampichet ordered urgent action to locate and apprehend the suspect, instructing city officials to respond swiftly to prevent further incidents and restore public confidence.

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Anek Sarathongyu, Pattaya police chief, has been overseeing the situation closely, ensuring law enforcement efforts remain coordinated.

The suspect is now in police custody, with further investigation underway as authorities work to reassure both Thai and foreign tourists of safety in Pattaya.





































