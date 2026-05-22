German tourist stranded on Jomtien Beach for weeks after wallet theft, pleads for embassy help

PATTAYA, Thailand – A German tourist has reportedly been living in distress on Jomtien Beach for nearly five weeks after his wallet and credit cards were stolen, leaving him without money, accommodation, or means to return home. On May 22, a local reporter visited the area found the foreign man in a visibly weakened condition, surviving without stable access to food or drinking water. The team provided initial assistance and contacted relevant authorities for support.







The tourist said he urgently needs help contacting the German embassy so he can return to his home country after being left stranded in Thailand with no support system. He is now appealing for immediate humanitarian assistance from Thai authorities, including tourist police, immigration officials, and social welfare agencies, to help resolve his situation and facilitate his safe return.

















































