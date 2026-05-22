Pattaya officials inspect fire-damaged hotel after rooftop blaze forces mass evacuation

PATTAYA, Thailand – City officials have launched an urgent inspection of the JA Plus Hotel in Pattaya following a serious rooftop fire that triggered chaotic evacuations and left multiple tourists injured. The blaze broke out on the rooftop (7th floor) of the hotel on Pattaya North Road, late on May 21. At the time of the incident, more than 200 guests across 120 occupied rooms were staying inside the 173-room building.

Panic erupted as thick smoke quickly spread from the rooftop area, forcing guests to flee their rooms and evacuate the building in disarray. Authorities confirmed four people were injured. Two Thai women and an Indonesian boy suffered from smoke inhalation. A Thai man was more seriously injured after running through the fire-affected area, sustaining burns to more than 20% of his body along with severe smoke inhalation. All victims were rushed to nearby hospitals.







At around 9 a.m. the following morning, Pattaya City officials led by Acting Building Control Chief Marut Uthaivatananon, together with municipal engineers, conducted a site inspection to assess structural safety and fire damage. Preliminary findings suggest the fire originated on the rooftop, which houses a swimming pool and leisure facilities. Officials said the blaze spread rapidly due to highly flammable materials, though lower floors were largely spared structural damage and were affected mainly by smoke.

Authorities carried out an initial structural assessment lasting around 30 minutes before ordering a full engineering inspection to determine the building’s safety status. The hotel has been ordered to temporarily suspend operations pending a detailed safety review. The operator must also submit a full incident report before further evaluation. Officials noted that while key structural elements appear intact, final approval for reopening will depend on comprehensive engineering verification. All 120 occupied rooms were evacuated, and guests were relocated to nearby hotels arranged in coordination with authorities and the operator.























































