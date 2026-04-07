Railway road upgrade progresses as first asphalt layer laid in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Work on the railway parallel road improvement project in eastern Pattaya continued on April 6, with authorities confirming that the first layer of asphalt has now been laid.

The project covers the section from Intersection 36 to the Nong Ket Yai junction and forms part of ongoing efforts to improve traffic flow and provide a smoother alternative route across key areas of the city.

Officials said the upgraded route is expected to ease congestion on main roads while improving travel convenience for residents and commuters.

City authorities continue to monitor construction closely and have instructed contractors to maintain strict quality and safety standards to ensure long-term durability and public benefit.











































