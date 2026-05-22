‘Poramet’ launches post-term campaign in Pattaya, unveils goals under ‘Do it, done, continue’ vision

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya mayoral candidate Poramet Ngampichet has officially kicked off his campaign following the end of his term, unveiling a new political roadmap built around “3 Goals, 33 Policies” under the slogan “Do It, Done, Continue.” On his first day back on the campaign trail, Pramote visited residents in Soi Thepprasit 11, accompanied by City Council candidates from Constituency 4, where he met locals and outlined his development agenda. He said the campaign focuses on continuing existing projects, introducing new initiatives, and communicating tangible results achieved over the past four years in office. “Our approach is to show what has been done, continue what is ongoing, and deliver new policies for the future,” Poramet said.







He highlighted key achievements including efforts to tackle chronic flooding in Pattaya, claiming flood-prone areas have been reduced from 24 locations to just three major and nine minor hotspots through improved drainage and monitoring systems. He also pointed to infrastructure projects already approved by the Cabinet, along with ongoing efforts to strengthen tourism and stimulate the local economy, which remains Pattaya’s main source of income.



Environmental management is also a priority, with lessons from successful waste management on Koh Larn set to be expanded into the city. New initiatives such as a “Parenting School” program are also being prepared to strengthen communication between parents and youth. Pramote emphasized that his approach will not focus on any single area of the city, saying all communities are equally important, including Naklua, Pattaya Beach, Jomtien, and Koh Larn, which have all seen continued development under his administration. He urged residents to evaluate his campaign based on past performance and to support the “We Love Pattaya” team in continuing the city’s development.

















































