Repairs begin on key East Pattaya road after sinkhole sparks safety concerns

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents of Village 10 in Nongprue Subdistrict, East Pattaya, voiced concerns over severe subsidence on Khao Noi 9 Community Road (Soi Wat Boon Samphan), a key shortcut connecting local communities to central Pattaya. The road’s erosion has caused a large sinkhole, posing a significant safety threat to both residents and commuters.







The Nongprue Municipality responded by commissioning contractors to repair the road that involves removing the damaged surface and upgrading the drainage pipes with more durable ones to prevent future erosion. The goal is to ensure long-term safety for all road users.

“The subsidence was primarily caused by recent heavy rainfall, which led to flooding and soil erosion,” said Mayor Winai Inpitak, who visited the site on September 26. “The affected area spans about 30 meters, and we’re working to fix it.”

A budget of 1,968,000 THB has been allocated for the repairs, which are expected to take 45 days. “We understand the inconvenience this causes, and we are committed to completing the repairs as swiftly as possible,” Mayor Winai added.

Mayor Winai also pointed to nearby private land excavation as a possible contributing factor. “If illegal excavation is found to have worsened the situation, legal action will be taken,” he emphasized.

Earlier report: 1.9 million baht allocated for erosion-caused sinkhole repairs in East Pattaya






































