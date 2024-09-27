Caretaker responds to foreign TikTokers calling for boycott of Khao Kheow Zoo over ‘Moo Deng’ pygmy hippo

CHONBURI, Thailand – A recent wave of controversy has emerged after foreign TikTok influencers posted videos urging the public to stop sharing clips of “Moo Deng,” the famous pygmy hippo calf from Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chonburi. The influencers criticized the zoo’s practices, claiming that showcasing Moo Deng as a celebrity causes her to lose her natural instincts, including swimming and foraging, and accused the zoo of exploiting the animal for profit.

The videos sparked a discussion about the ethical treatment of wild animals in captivity, with some alleging that turning Moo Deng into an internet sensation is damaging to her well-being. Critics argue that such practices result in animals becoming detached from their natural behaviors and instincts.







In response, Moo Deng’s caretaker, Atthaphon Nundee (Benz), addressed the concerns. He explained that the zoo’s primary mission focuses on four core principles: conservation, animal research, education, and recreation. He emphasized that the zoo always prioritizes the care and well-being of its animals. Regarding the foreign criticism, Atthaphon added that he wasn’t particularly affected by the backlash, admitting humorously that he doesn’t understand the language in the videos.

This case highlights the ongoing debate between animal rights activists and zoo representatives about the appropriate balance between animal welfare and public education.

































