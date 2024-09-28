Police raise suspicions after woman alleges robbery in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 43-year-old woman, identified as Ms. Ae, reported to police that she was robbed near Chak Nok Reservoir in Huay Yai Subdistrict, East Pattaya, around 1 a.m. on September 27.

Police found Ms. Ae shaken and seeking help from locals. She explained that she had been riding with a man, estimated to be in his mid-thirties, who had offered to take her out on her own Honda Wave motorcycle. According to the victim, the two had travelled from Pattaya Beach, but upon reaching a deserted stretch of road, Ms. Ae became suspicious of the man’s intentions.







Sensing danger, she jumped off the motorcycle when it slowed down. The suspect then allegedly brandished a knife and threatened her, before stealing her shoulder bag, which contained approximately 1,000 baht, a Redmi mobile phone, her ID card, and ATM cards. The man fled the scene on the motorcycle, leaving Ms. Ae to flag down a passer-by to call the police.

Despite the seriousness of the claims, police have expressed doubts about the case. The victim hesitated to meet with investigators to provide further details, raising suspicions. Authorities also noted that Ms. Ae presented a photo of the suspect, suggesting that they may know each other.

Police are awaiting more information from the victim to determine whether the robbery occurred as reported. If confirmed, investigators will work to gather clues and track down the suspect for legal action.





































