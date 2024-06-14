Reduced rainfall in Pattaya and Bangkok with heavy rain in some Northern areas

The southwest monsoon prevailing over the upper Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand has weakened. This condition results in reduced rainfall across Thailand, but heavy rain is still expected in some areas in the northern region. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy rain and accumulated rainfall.

For the upper Andaman Sea, wave conditions have weakened with waves 1-2 meters high. In thunderstorm areas, waves can exceed 2 meters. Mariners in these areas should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.







Regional Weather Forecast:

Bangkok and Vicinity: Thunderstorms covering 20% of the area. Minimum temperature 26-28°C, maximum temperature 35-38°C. Southwest winds 10-25 km/h.

Northern Region: Thunderstorms covering 30% of the area with heavy rain in some places, especially in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Tak provinces. Minimum temperature 24-26°C, maximum temperature 33-35°C. Southwest winds 10-20 km/h.







Northeastern Region: Thunderstorms covering 10% of the area, mostly in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, and Chaiyaphum provinces. Minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum temperature 34-37°C. Southwest winds 10-20 km/h.

Central Region: Thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, mostly in Uthai Thani, Kanchanaburi, and Ratchaburi provinces. Minimum temperature 24-28°C, maximum temperature 36-37°C. Southwest winds 10-25 km/h.

Eastern Region: Thunderstorms covering 30% of the area, mostly in Chanthaburi and Trat provinces. Minimum temperature 25-29°C, maximum temperature 33-36°C. Southwest winds 15-30 km/h. The sea has waves about 1 meter high, and in thunderstorm areas, waves can exceed 1 meter.









Southern Region (East Coast): Thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, mostly in Songkhla, Pattani, and Narathiwat provinces. Minimum temperature 24-27°C, maximum temperature 35-37°C. Southwest winds 15-30 km/h. The sea has waves about 1 meter high, and in areas away from the shore and in thunderstorms, waves can be 1-2 meters high.

Southern Region (West Coast): Thunderstorms covering 20% of the area, mostly in Ranong and Phang Nga provinces. Minimum temperature 25-28°C, maximum temperature 34-36°C. From Phang Nga and upwards: Southwest winds 15-35 km/h. The sea has waves 1-2 meters high, and in thunderstorm areas, waves can exceed 2 meters. From Phuket downwards: Southwest winds 15-30 km/h. The sea has waves about 1 meter high, and in thunderstorm areas, waves can exceed 1 meter.





































