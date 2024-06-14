Cabinet approves digital lottery sales to ease overpriced tickets

The Cabinet has approved guidelines for the new digital lottery sales, specifically the two- and three-digit online lottery (N3). The initiative aims to provide a legal alternative for modern-day thrill-seekers and reduce the issue of overpriced tickets.

Thanawat Polvichai, spokesperson for the Government Lottery Office (GLO), stated that a proposal will be submitted to the GLO board for further consideration regarding the new lottery scheme. This includes setting the price range between 20-50 baht and ensuring smooth integration with existing digital lottery sales. The new lottery aims to compete with regulated lotteries.







The GLO will finalize guidelines for appointing sales representatives, whether from current digital lottery sellers or new applicants, to create more job opportunities. Additionally, the online sales system will be tested through various channels, including kiosks, the Pao Tang app, and handheld computers, in a sandbox trial with one million buyers before launching by the end of this year.

The N3 lottery, or the two- and three-digit online lottery, will roll over the prize money to the next draw if no winners are found, up to one draw. If still unclaimed, the money will go to the state treasury. Draws will occur on the 1st and 16th of each month. Buyers can choose their numbers for each of the three digits — from 000 to 999 — and may repeat digits.









Prize money will vary based on the number of tickets sold, with real-time updates on the prize pool available to buyers. The GLO will announce the prize distribution ratios in advance. After board approval, public applications for becoming sales representatives will open soon.

There are four prize categories for the N3 lottery: Exact Match (all numbers and positions correct), Any Order (all numbers correct but in any order), Two-Digit Exact Match (all numbers and positions correct), and Special Prize or Jackpot (matching the special draw numbers). According to the law, 60% of sales revenue will be allocated to prizes, at least 23% to the state, and up to 17% for administrative costs. (NNT)





































