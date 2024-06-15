Pattaya hosts Irish Ambassador to boost tourism ties

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a significant move to bolster international tourism, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed H.E. Patrick Bourne, Ambassador of Ireland to the Kingdom of Thailand, and his delegation. The visit focused on enhancing tourism ties and implementing measures to assist Irish tourists visiting Pattaya.

Mayor Poramet expressed his pleasure and honour in welcoming the Ambassador and highlighted the importance of knowledge exchange. The discussions which were also attended by Banlue Kullavanijaya, President of the Pattaya City Council, and Poomiphat Kamolnart, Secretary to the Mayor, centred on various aspects of tourism, with a particular emphasis on ensuring the safety and well-being of all tourists. Mayor Poramet reassured the delegation that Pattaya City collaborates with all sectors through various activities aimed at building tourists’ confidence in receiving high-quality services, convenience, and safety during their stay.







“Pattaya City is committed to creating a secure and enjoyable environment for all visitors,” stated Mayor Poramet. “Our collaboration with various sectors ensures that tourists from Ireland and other countries feel welcome and protected while exploring the city. This visit marks a step forward in strengthening the relationship between Pattaya and Ireland, paving the way for increased tourism and cultural exchange between the two regions.”





































