Reckless motorbike rider caught on camera in Pattaya, sparks outrage on social media

PATTAYA, Thailand – A motorbike rider was filmed driving recklessly through city streets, swerving and riding without a helmet, while positioning both feet in the same direction on Sukhumvit road in Pattaya on January 26.

The rider’s dangerous actions caused concern among other road users, especially given the heavy traffic and hot weather. The video was posted on social media, where it quickly garnered numerous complaints from viewers, criticizing the rider’s disregard for safety and public wellbeing.







































