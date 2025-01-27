Contractor falls from 5-meter scaffold while talking to his wife over lunch in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Pattaya Rescue Center received an emergency report of a contractor falling from a scaffold approximately 5 meters high, resulting in severe injuries on January 25. The incident occurred at an apartment building located in Soi 12, Nong Yai, East Pattaya. Rescue teams were dispatched immediately to provide assistance.

Upon arriving at the scene, a three-story apartment building, rescuers found Rodjanat, a 56-year-old contractor, lying on the ground near the A20 room on the lower floor in severe pain. The rescue team quickly provided first aid before transferring him to Banglamung Hospital for further treatment.







The accident took place at a location where a four-story scaffold, about 8 meters tall, was being used for roof ceiling repairs. Upon inspection, broken metal bars from the scaffold were found at the scene.

A resident who witnessed the incident reported that just before the fall, Rodjanat was speaking with his wife, asking what time it was, as he was about to come down for lunch. He was on the fourth level of the scaffold when he descended to the third level. As he stepped down, the metal bar he was standing on broke, causing him to lose his footing and fall, resulting in the serious injuries.

































