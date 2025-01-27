Peak Tourism Season – Pattaya urges beachgoers to swim in designated safe zones only for their safety

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a recent safety initiative, Pattaya officials have issued a reminder to beachgoers to only swim in designated safe zones along the city’s famous beaches. This move comes in response to growing concerns over swimmer safety, especially during peak tourism seasons when the beaches are crowded.

The local government has marked specific areas along Pattaya Beach and other popular spots, such as Jomtien and Naklua, as safe swimming zones. These zones are monitored by lifeguards and equipped with safety measures, including warning signs and buoy lines to prevent swimmers from venturing into dangerous waters.







Officials are particularly concerned about strong currents, which can unexpectedly change, and the presence of boat traffic near popular beach areas. While Pattaya’s beaches are known for their beauty, swimming outside these safe zones can lead to accidents or drownings, which have been more frequent in recent years.

“We urge all beachgoers, especially tourists unfamiliar with the local waters, to stay within the safe swimming zones,” said a representative from Pattaya’s municipal government. “Our goal is to ensure everyone enjoys the beach safely, and our lifeguards are there to assist if needed.”



The city’s move to enhance safety comes as part of an ongoing effort to promote responsible tourism and ensure the well-being of both locals and visitors. Authorities are also ramping up awareness campaigns, distributing leaflets, and using social media to spread the message about swimming in designated areas.

For those planning to visit Pattaya’s beaches, following these safety guidelines is essential for a fun and secure beach experience.

































