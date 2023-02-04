Rayong fruit seller wins 30 million baht lottery prize

A Rayong fruit vendor went bananas after winning 30 million baht in the government lottery.

Pongpat Witithep, 33, brought his five winning first-place tickets to Rayong police Feb. 1 to lay claim to his prize by registering his winning tickets with them.







Pongpat said he bought the lucky tickets at a flea market in Pluakdaeng District, choosing 11 the final two numbers because he likes double digits.

Now rich, Pongpat said nuts to selling fruit in the East and plans to pay off all his debts and put down roots again in his native Khon Kaen.



















