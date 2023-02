Pattaya emergency workers cleaned up low-hanging wires that residents feared would block firetrucks.

City Councilman asked the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department to inspect electricity and communications lines and street lamps in the Soi Arunothai Community Feb. 2.







Residents worried that, in case of a fire or short-circuit, firetrucks couldn’t easily control the emergency on Arunothai 8.

Firefighters collected disused wires and tied up active ones to ensure smooth truck passage.