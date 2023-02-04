Miss Thailand Chonburi picks Pattaya activity sites

Organizers of the Miss Thailand Chonburi pageant met Pattaya officials to plan contestant activities.

Deputy Mayor Thitiphan Phettrakul and tourism officials met Srisuriya Jarukorntriphop, president of the Development of Thai Young Entrepreneur and Working Age Association and a pageant executive, Feb. 2 at city hall.







Srisuriya explained the format and schedule for the pageant, the local precursor of the national Miss Thailand Pageant. The contest will be held Feb. 24 in Sriracha, but organizers want the beauty queens to spend Feb. 20-22 in Pattaya participating in tourism-promotion events.

Twenty women will be selected to complete the Chonburi pageant with the winner going on to the national contest.



























