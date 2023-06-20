Rampant traffic violations in central Pattaya tunnel pose accident risks

In a bid to enhance safety and visibility, Pattaya City successfully replaced 100 damaged lamps in the Sukhumvit central road intersection tunnel in late 2021. Building on this progress, the city continued its efforts in the fiscal year 2023 by procuring an additional 550 electrical materials to replace the remaining damaged ones.

The procurement contract was signed by the contractor on June 15, aligning with regulations, as reported by the city on June 19. Currently, the contractor is in the process of finalizing an installation plan for the additional electrical lighting, which will then be submitted to the city hall.







Despite ongoing efforts to improve road safety, the central Pattaya tunnel continues to witness a significant number of motorcycle riders disregarding traffic regulations that forbid them to drive through. This alarming trend poses serious risks of accidents and endangers the safety of both riders and other road users.

The public is urged to take pictures of any violations and send them directly to the “Pattaya City Mayor’s Direct Line” Facebook page so the traffic police can take action against the lawbreakers.







Alternatively, there are two channels to report such incidents. Firstly, the Department of Land Transport can be contacted through their hotline at 1584 or via Line at @1584DLT. Complaints can also be made through their Facebook page, website, email, or in person at the Department of Land Transport or State Information Service Center. Informants will receive a confirmation of their complaint via SMS, and the Department of Land Transport will summon the offender for reporting and investigation. Once the case is concluded, informants will receive 50% of the fine after deducting the revenue sharing within 15 days.







Secondly, reports can be made to the Royal Thai Police through their various Facebook pages or by posting the video evidence on personal social media. If contacted by an officer, the evidence can be provided for assessment. Reporting traffic violations to the Royal Thai Police offers informants the chance to receive rewards of up to 20,000 baht, 10,000 baht, or 6,000 baht, along with other rewards. Ten additional rewards are awarded each month. For more information, individuals can call 1197.















