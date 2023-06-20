Teenage motorbike thieves caught red-handed near south Pattaya temple

In the early hours of June 19, Pattaya City police received a report that a motorbike thief was caught near Wat Chaimongkol temple in south Pattaya.

At the scene, a frightened 15-year-old boy identified as “M.” was surrounded by a group of angry people, along with black Honda Wave 125i motorcycle that he and his friends had stolen a short while ago. The three other suspects, Bee, Ton, and Arm, aged 13, managed to escape into the darkness of the temple grounds.







The owner of the stolen motorcycle, Supatra Karaket, arrived at the scene and confirmed that the stolen motorbike belonged to her. Supatra explained that she had left her motorcycle outside her rented room in Arunothai Soi 4, central Pattaya, while she was working at a nearby bar. After being alerted by her neighbors about the theft, she hurried to the scene and was surprised to find her own motorcycle in the possession of the young individuals involved.







Kritsorn Sukhamon, a motorcycle taxi driver, happened to notice a group of young individuals tampering with a motorcycle near the temple market. Taking a closer look, he recognized it as belonging to his friend. Kritsorn called for assistance from his friends, and together they managed to apprehend one of the suspects, while the others fled towards the south Pattaya temple. Police tracked them down and took them to the Pattaya police station for further questioning.

















