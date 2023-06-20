Pattaya races to complete Thepprasit Road rejuvenation project

Pattaya City is making significant strides in a comprehensive road improvement project focused on Thepprasit Road and its surroundings. Launched on September 23, 2021, the initiative aims to enhance infrastructure and ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

The project consists of four key components. Firstly, drainage pipes are being installed to combat flooding originating from Soi Khopai. These pipes redirect excess water to Soi Thepprasit 7 and 9, effectively preventing water-related disruptions.







To prepare for future needs, conduits capable of accommodating underground electrical cables are being installed, minimizing potential disruptions and optimizing the road system’s functionality.

To improve traffic flow retaining road dimensions, a 90 cm median strip is being constructed on Thepprasit Road. Sidewalks on both sides have been reduced by 50 cm each to accommodate the strip while ensuring pedestrian convenience and smooth vehicular movement.

Additional traffic signals are being installed at the Soi Khopai intersection to enhance safety and reduce accidents for motorists and pedestrians.







As of June 17, significant progress has been made on the left side of the road, specifically from Rattanakorn Market to Thappraya intersection. Contractors have started laying asphalt to provide a uniform and durable surface for the newly installed drainage pipes. This marks Phase 1 of the project, covering around 300 meters. The asphalt work will continue until the end of June 2023.

During construction, the public is advised to exercise caution and avoid the section of Thepprasit Road undergoing asphalt work. Alternative routes should be used for the safety of all road users.















