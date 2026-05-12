Rain at Khao Talo railway road, Pattaya reports normal flow despite water pockets

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has issued an advisory to motorists after rainfall affected sections of the railway road near Khao Talo, confirming that the route remains open and traffic can pass normally, with officials stationed in the area to facilitate movement and ensure safety.

City officers were deployed along the stretch on May 12 to monitor conditions and provide assistance to drivers as light to moderate rain fell across parts of the city. Authorities said there were no road closures at the time of reporting, although some temporary water accumulation was observed in low-lying sections.







Officials noted that drainage along upgraded portions of the route appears to be improving, allowing water to recede more quickly than in previous incidents. However, they acknowledged that heavier rainfall could still pose challenges, particularly if precipitation reaches higher levels.

Local residents and commuters shared mixed feedback online regarding the situation. Some pointed out that while rainfall levels were relatively moderate, they remain concerned about what could happen during heavier downpours. Others reported that water was present in certain areas but generally drained faster than before following recent improvements.

Several users raised concerns about recurring flooding hotspots across Pattaya, including areas along Sukhumvit Road near South Pattaya, Chaiyaphruek, Thepprasit, and low-lying residential zones. Some residents also highlighted construction activity in nearby developments, suggesting it may be affecting local drainage and increasing runoff during heavy rain.

Commuters also noted traffic disruptions in other parts of the city, including temporary road closures near Khao Noi and Nern Plub Wan, with some calling for clearer advance notices and better traffic coordination, especially for routes used daily for school transport and work commuting.







Suggestions from the public included improving long-term drainage infrastructure, elevating certain road sections, and constructing additional pedestrian overpasses at major intersections such as Wat Tham and Thepprasit junctions to reduce congestion and improve safety.

City officials reiterated that monitoring will continue throughout the rainy period, particularly in known flood-prone zones, and assured residents that response teams remain on standby to address any emerging issues promptly.

















































