Chinese suspect in Pattaya C4 case hospitalized after severe stress seizure during prison intake

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Chinese national facing serious charges involving C4 explosives and military-grade weapons was rushed to hospital on May 11 after collapsing with seizures during intake procedures at Pattaya Special Prison.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Mingchen Sun, was transferred urgently to Pattaya Bhatamakun Hospital after experiencing convulsions and signs of extreme physical exhaustion while being processed into the prison system in Banglamung district, Chonburi province.







Correctional officers said the incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. as the suspect was undergoing routine intake screening at Pattaya Special Prison. He reportedly began convulsing and showing signs of distress, prompting an immediate emergency transfer to hospital.

At the hospital, more than 10 police officers from Banglamung Police Station were deployed to secure the area while medical staff treated the suspect.

Initial reports indicated that the suspect had refused food for approximately three days following his arrest, consuming only water, which, combined with severe stress, is believed to have triggered his condition.

Doctors administered intravenous fluids and sedatives to stabilize his condition and placed him under close observation for at least 24 hours.

Senior police officials from Chonburi Provincial Police also visited the hospital to coordinate security measures and instructed officers to maintain continuous rotation shifts to closely monitor the suspect.







Authorities said that if his condition does not improve, he may be transferred to Chonburi Hospital for further treatment, with special police commando units expected to take over security duties during his medical care.

The suspect remains under strict guard as both medical treatment and legal proceedings continue.

















































