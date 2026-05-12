Jomtien officers assist homeless woman as storm clouds gather along beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers in Jomtien conducted a beachfront welfare and safety patrol on May 12 after spotting a homeless woman sleeping near the shoreline while storm clouds gathered over the area.

Officials from the Jomtien municipal enforcement team approached the woman along Jomtien Beach as weather conditions began deteriorating, with rain and possible thunderstorms expected across Pattaya and surrounding coastal areas.







Concerned for her safety amid the approaching storm conditions, officers woke the woman and advised her to leave the exposed beachfront area and move to sheltered cover to avoid risks from heavy rain, strong winds, and changing weather conditions.

Authorities said the action was part of routine patrols aimed at maintaining public safety and assisting vulnerable individuals in beach areas during unstable weather periods.



Pattaya and Jomtien have experienced increasingly unpredictable weather in recent days, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and sudden downpours affecting several parts of the city.

Officials continue urging residents, tourists, and vulnerable individuals to avoid remaining in exposed coastal areas during severe weather conditions.

















































