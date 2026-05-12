Laem Chabang Phase 3 F terminal project pushed forward as board reviews progress and delays

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Contract Management Committee for the Laem Chabang Port Phase 3 development has reviewed progress on the F terminal project, focusing on construction updates, implementation challenges, and measures to keep the project aligned with its planned timeline.

The meeting was chaired by Tharis Issarayangyuen, Deputy Secretary-General of the Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EEC), who was assigned to lead the session on May 11 at Laem Chabang Port in Sri Racha district, Chonburi province.







Attendees included senior officials from the Ministry of Transport, the Office of the Attorney General, project management representatives, and executives from Laem Chabang Port Authority, alongside contractors responsible for the development.

According to Ms. Sirima Keeratayakom, Deputy Director of Laem Chabang Port Authority, the meeting marked the 27th session of the committee and focused on reviewing progress of Terminal F under Phase 3 of the port expansion.

Officials were briefed that the marine construction component (Section 1) has progressed to more than 90 percent completion. This section includes offshore and sea-based construction work that forms the foundation of the new terminal.

The committee also reviewed Section 2, which covers onshore infrastructure including terminal buildings, road networks, and utility systems. Authorities discussed work integration plans, phased handover of F1 terminal areas, and quality control measures for the F2 terminal zone to ensure compliance with project standards.

In addition, the meeting examined requests for project timeline extensions and adjustments to construction scheduling in order to address operational challenges and ensure continuity of work.







The committee also received updates on environmental and social responsibilities, including compensation measures for affected communities, public communication strategies, and community engagement efforts surrounding the project.

Other agenda items included financial investment reporting and risk assessment reviews aimed at improving project efficiency, transparency, and long-term governance.

Officials emphasized that the Laem Chabang Phase 3 expansion remains a key infrastructure project supporting Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) development strategy, with the goal of enhancing port capacity, logistics efficiency, and regional competitiveness in the long term.

















































