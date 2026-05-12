Pattaya officials inspect Arunothai storm damage, tackle traffic and community complaints

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials visited the Arunothai area on May 11 to inspect storm damage, address traffic congestion issues, and listen to residents’ concerns following severe weather disruptions and ongoing community complaints.

Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet assigned Deputy Mayor Damrongkiat Pinijkan to lead the inspection team, accompanied by Pattaya City Council Vice President Wisan Petchtrakul, several city council members, community representatives, and local officials.







The visit followed a recent storm incident in which strong winds caused a large banyan tree to collapse onto electrical poles near the entrance of Arunothai Soi 9. The impact snapped power poles, brought down electrical wires onto the road surface, and blocked access routes for vehicles and pedestrians while also causing power outages in surrounding areas.

Following the incident, emergency crews worked to cut and remove the fallen tree from the roadway while repair teams restored damaged electrical systems. Power was successfully restored later the same evening.

City officials said they closely monitored the situation to ensure assistance reached residents quickly and to minimize disruptions to daily life in the community.

During the field visit, the team also inspected conditions inside Arunothai Soi 11 after residents raised complaints about abandoned vehicles and objects being left on public roads, narrowing traffic lanes and worsening congestion in the area.

Officials acknowledged that the parking and obstruction issues have become a long-standing concern for local residents and said solutions will be explored to improve traffic flow and public access.







The delegation additionally met with residents to discuss broader living conditions and the economic difficulties currently affecting households in the area.

City representatives said information gathered during the visit will be used to help develop more concrete measures to address community concerns and improve quality of life for residents in Pattaya’s Arunothai neighborhood.

















































