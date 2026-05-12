Bang Saray mobilizes cleanup after rain triggers sand and mud on roads

PATTAYA , Thailand – Local authorities in Bang Saray, south of Pattaya, have launched urgent cleanup operations after continuous rainfall caused sand and soil runoff onto several roads, creating potentially hazardous driving conditions for motorists, May 12.

The situation has affected multiple areas within the subdistrict, where accumulated sediment from nearby slopes and drainage paths has flowed onto road surfaces over the past several days of persistent rain.







Officials warned that the mixture of sand and mud on the roads poses a particular risk to motorcyclists and other road users, especially during wet conditions when visibility and traction are reduced.

In response, Bang Saray Municipality, led by Mayor Somwang Iamdee, together with Deputy Mayor Prajak Srichinda, municipal council members, and public works teams, has deployed machinery and personnel to the affected areas.

Cleanup operations include removing sand deposits, clearing drainage paths, and washing road surfaces to restore safe traffic conditions as quickly as possible.

Authorities said the work has been carried out continuously in multiple locations to reduce disruption and prevent further buildup as rainfall continues.

The municipality also issued an apology for the inconvenience and urged residents and motorists to exercise extra caution while traveling during the rainy period, particularly on slippery roads with loose sediment.























































