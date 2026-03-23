Railway parallel road project in Pattaya delayed after rain damages groundwork

PATTAYA, Thailand – Construction of the southern railway parallel road between Khao Talo and the Wat Tham intersection has been delayed after recent rain affected the road base, officials reported on March 22.

The project had originally been scheduled for completion by March 17, but heavy rainfall caused water to accumulate on the construction site. The moisture affected the compacted soil layers, with some areas experiencing soil movement, forcing engineers to reassess the foundation before work can continue.

Earlier stages of the project, including soil compaction and ground leveling, had already been completed. Workers were preparing to mill the road surface in advance of laying asphalt concrete when the rain interrupted operations.

Officials now need to conduct new load-bearing tests on the soil, known as CBR tests, to ensure the ground meets safety and construction standards. If the soil fails the test, sections may need to be excavated, dried, and compacted again before asphalt paving can proceed.







In the meantime, the route may temporarily open for public use as a gravel road depending on conditions at the site. Once the groundwork meets required standards, authorities will close the area again to complete the final paving phase.

Local residents have voiced mixed reactions online, with some urging authorities to ensure the road is built properly rather than rushed, while others expressed frustration over the extended delays and long detours caused by the construction.

Officials say they will continue monitoring progress closely to ensure the project is completed as soon as possible while maintaining safety and construction standards.



































