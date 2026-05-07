Thailand escalates legal crackdown with 23-agency alliance targeting illegal “Nominee” structures

BANGKOK, Thailand – Following our previous discussion on the tightening of fund source verification and tax obligations, another critical milestone is currently reshaping the Thai real estate and foreign business landscape. The historic signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between 23 government agencies represents more than mere surveillance; it is a full scale legal offensive against the “Nominee” system an illicit proxy structure that has long been embedded in the market.







1. Total Data Integration A Seamless Enforcement Operation.

The cornerstone of this collaboration is the elimination of traditional administrative “Data Silos” in favor of a comprehensive Integrated Big Data system

▪ Synergy between corporate and land registries – The Department of Business Development (DBD) and the Department of Lands (DOL) have synchronized their databases to scrutinize the correlation between “Shareholding Structures” and “Real Estate Ownership.” If a company’s registered capital is found to be inconsistent with the value of the land it holds, the system will automatically flag it for a high-level forensic audit.

▪ Immigration and Transaction Linkage – The Immigration Bureau now shares visa status and residency data to verify whether a foreign national’s visa category permits business operations, and whether their declared income is sufficient to justify their investment in the companies they hold shares in.

▪ Cross-Border Financial Intelligence – The Revenue Department and the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) perform “Reasonableness Analysis” on capital flows. This includes tracing funds back to their foreign origins to confirm that capital injections into suspected nominee firms are not merely disguised money laundering transactions.



2. Complex Nominee Models New Targets for Liquidation

Modern nominee structures have evolved into sophisticated legal layers. Consequently, the 23 collaborating agencies have prioritized three primary investigative targets

▪ The Use of “Straw Man” Thai Proxies – Utilizing Thai nationals as 51% shareholders when those individuals lack the documented financial capacity to pay for shares or lack any practical involvement in the management of the entity.

▪ Disproportionate Voting Rights Management – The establishment of companies that grant “Preferred Shares” to foreign nationals, allowing them absolute management and benefit control despite holding a minority stake a practice deemed inconsistent with the intent of the Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542 (1999).

▪ Disguised Loan Agreements and Long-Term Lease Structures – The use of fictitious loan agreements with no actual repayment, or the implementation of “30+30+30 year” leases with pre-arranged ownership transfer rights. Legally, these may now be reinterpreted as “Hidden Nominee” structures designed to circumvent land ownership prohibitions.





3. Impact on Governance and Criminal Liability

Risks From the professional perspective of Victor Law Firm, this escalation serves as a filter for “Quality Investment.” This inter-agency cooperation does not focus solely on administrative fines; it encompasses

▪ Revocation of Ownership and Land Rights – Should a nominee structure be proven, the Department of Lands maintains the authority to order the immediate disposal of the land within a specified timeframe.

▪ Criminal Prosecution – Both the Thai proxy (the Nominee) and the foreign principal face severe prison sentences and substantial fines, as well as mandatory “Blacklisting” from re-entering the Kingdom.







4. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations for Investors

The unification of these 23 government agencies serves as a definitive warning: the era of circumventing the law through legacy methods has ended. Asset management in Thailand must now operate under the principles of absolute transparency and fiscal reasonableness.

Victor Law Firm Pattaya advises all investors to conduct immediate legal “Due Diligence” on their current holding structures. If vulnerabilities are identified, restructuring should be undertaken to ensure full compliance with the law and corporate governance standards before these integrated state data systems reach your specific records in the next audit cycle.

In our next update tomorrow, I will present the connection between the Nominee crackdown and the enforcement of Property Tax, providing a holistic view of asset ownership in the modern era.

















































