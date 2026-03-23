Thailand calls on public to switch off lights for global ‘Earth Hour’ on March 28

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai government is inviting the public to take part in Earth Hour 2026, a global campaign encouraging people to switch off lights for one hour to raise awareness about climate change.

Ms. Lalida Perviwatthana, Deputy Government Spokesperson, announced that the international environmental initiative will take place on Saturday, March 28, 2026, from 8:30 PM to 9:30 PM, when individuals, businesses, and organizations around the world are encouraged to turn off unnecessary lights and electrical appliances.

The Earth Hour campaign began in 2007 in Australia, where more than 2.2 million people and over 2,000 businesses participated in the first event. That initial effort successfully reduced energy consumption by about 10.2 percent, an amount comparable to removing roughly 48,000 cars from the road for an entire year.

In Thailand, several organizations are supporting the campaign. The Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) has invited residents in Bangkok, Nonthaburi, and Samut Prakan to join the effort, while Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is encouraging citizens to participate wherever they are — whether at home, work, condominiums, dormitories, schools, or universities.







Officials say the symbolic one-hour blackout is intended to demonstrate collective commitment to reducing unnecessary electricity consumption and addressing global warming caused by greenhouse gas emissions.

The government is urging people across the country to participate by turning off lights and unused electrical devices during the designated hour, joining millions worldwide in support of environmental protection and a more sustainable future. (TNA)



































