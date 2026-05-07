Thailand air travel costs jump as international departure fee nearly doubles

PATTAYA, Thailand – Airports of Thailand (AOT) confirmed a revision of international passenger departure fees, raising the rate from 730 baht to 1,120 baht per person, effective June 20, 2026.

The new fee structure applies to six key airports under AOT management:

Suvarnabhumi Airport

Don Mueang International Airport

Chiang Mai International Airport

Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai International Airport

Phuket International Airport

Hat Yai International Airport

The domestic passenger service charge remains unchanged at 130 baht per person.

AOT stated that the adjustment is part of its long-term plan to improve airport services, infrastructure, and passenger facilities in line with increasing travel demand and operational costs.

















































