Pattaya Mayor hails Tomorrowland Chonburi as major economic opportunity

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet says the upcoming arrival of Tomorrowland in Chonburi is a moment of pride and a major economic opportunity for local residents and businesses across the region.

The globally recognized music festival is scheduled to take place from December 10–13, 2026, at Wisdom Valley, attracting visitors from more than 190 nationalities worldwide. Speaking about the event, the mayor said Tomorrowland represents far more than just entertainment or nightlife, describing it as a powerful driver for tourism, investment, and local economic growth.







“I’m happy for the people of Pattaya and Chonburi because this is not just an ordinary music festival — it is a major opportunity for our city,” the mayor said. He noted that the festival is expected to inject massive amounts of money into Pattaya and nearby areas, benefiting hotels, restaurants, transport operators, local shops, market vendors, and workers throughout the service sector.

According to the mayor, the festival will help stimulate the local economy, create income opportunities, distribute tourism spending to ordinary residents, and further strengthen Pattaya and Thailand’s image as world-class global destinations. The city also sees the event as another step in Pattaya’s transformation into an international center for major concerts, festivals, sporting events, and entertainment tourism.

















































