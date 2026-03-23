Rider critically hurt after losing control and crashing into tree in South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 45-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after losing control of his motorbike and crashing into a tree on Sukhumvit Road in the early hours of March 22.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon responded to the accident at around 4:16 a.m. near the South Pattaya traffic light intersection.

At the scene, rescuers found a heavily damaged Honda Scoopy‑i motorcycle on the sidewalk after it had apparently mounted the curb and slammed into a large roadside tree.

The rider, identified as a 45-year-old Thai man, was discovered lying on the pavement with severe facial and head injuries. Rescue workers provided first aid before urgently transporting him to hospital.

A witness told authorities the rider had been travelling at high speed before losing control, climbing onto the sidewalk and crashing into the tree. Police are continuing their investigation into the cause of the accident.



































