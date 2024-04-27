Raging fire destroys luxury yacht off Jomtien beach, crew safe

PATTAYA, Thailand – A luxury yacht caught fire off Jomtien Beach on the afternoon of April 26. Despite the efforts of emergency teams and over thirty minutes of fire fighting, the blaze persisted. Fortunately, all three crew members aboard were safely evacuated without injuries.







According to the captain of the ill-fated Cocoa Yacht, the fire erupted from the exhaust pipe during a routine sea trial following recent repairs. Despite attempts to extinguish it, the fire rapidly engulfed the vessel. The yacht, with a fiberglass hull measuring 13.25 meters in length, 4.10 meters in width, and 2.29 meters in depth, was designed for luxury sea cruises.







The Port Authority’s Pattaya Branch issued a directive prohibiting the use of the Cocoa Yacht. Authorities have summoned the vessel’s owner or possessor to investigate the cause of the fire.





































