PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is experiencing a significant economic surge as American soldiers flock to the seaside resort town for rest and recreation, engaging in bar-hopping and beachfront relaxation.







The arrival of the US Carrier Strike Group 9 (CSG-9), led by the flagship USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and the Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11 at Laem Chabang Port has brought over 6,000 sailors to disembark from five US Navy vessels, including the USS Russell (DDG 59), USS Daniel K. Inouye (DDG 118), USS Halsey (DDG 97), and USS Howard (DDG 83). This marks the first visit of USS Theodore Roosevelt to Thailand since 2018, focusing on joint training and operations with regional partners in the Indo-Pacific.

American soldiers were seen enjoying leisure activities across the city, particularly along Walking Street and Pattaya Second Road, seeking refuge from the scorching weather in bars and beachfront establishments. Many soldiers are also spotted shopping and supporting local retail outlets, contributing to the local economy.







To ensure the safety of American soldiers and tourists, authorities from the Pattaya Port Authority have deployed law enforcement officers. Pattaya police officers accompanied soldier groups on patrols along Walking Street, implementing crucial tourist safety measures to instil confidence among both soldiers and tourists enjoying Pattaya’s nightlife.

The USS Theodore Roosevelt arrived at Laem Chabang on April 24 for a regularly scheduled port visit. While the ship is in Thailand, the crew will have the opportunity to explore the country and enjoy Thailand’s rich culture and history. The ship will also conduct several community service events and several members of the crew will have a chance to reconnect with family.

“We are grateful to the Thais for their hospitality in welcoming our strike group for this port visit,” said Rear Adm. Christopher Alexander, commander of Carrier Strike Group Nine. “During this deployment, we have had several opportunities to meet, train and operate with allies and partners across the region, and we look forward to this chance to strengthen the long-standing friendship between the U.S. Navy and Thailand.”





































