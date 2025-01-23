Raging fire destroys 5 rental houses in Pattaya; short circuit suspected

PATTAYA, Thailand – Banglamung Police received a report of a fire at residential houses in Djittabhawan Temple, Naklua, North Pattaya, on January 22. Firefighters from Pattaya and nearby municipalities rushed to the scene.

The fire engulfed a row of two-story houses, with concrete on the first floor and wood on the second floor, spreading rapidly with frequent explosions. Firefighters took over an hour to control the blaze, which ultimately destroyed five houses. A Mercedes-Benz parked in front remained unscathed.







Thanawat Wilai, a 26-year-old mechanic, reported that the fire likely started from an electrical short circuit in the end house, previously rented but recently vacated. He saw smoke, followed by flames, and promptly alerted the authorities.

One of the affected homeowners, Yonyut Khiawdee, 55, sustained burns while trying to extinguish the fire. He heard a short circuit and saw sparks before the fire spread.

Police documented the incident and coordinated with forensic officers for a thorough investigation. The initial assessment pointed to a short circuit as the cause, with the damage valuation yet to be determined. Banglamung District officials are assessing relief efforts for the affected residents.

































