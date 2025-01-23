Thai Prime Minister deploys AI to address Chinese tourist safety concerns

BANGKOK, Thailand – Amid concerns over the safety of Chinese tourists following reports of trafficking and forced scam operations, Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has released a video message in Chinese, generated using AI technology, to reassure potential visitors.

The message comes after cases like that of “Xingxing,” which led to negative online commentary about Thailand.

PM Paetongtarn emphasized the government’s commitment to enforcing stricter laws and ensuring tourist safety. She invited Chinese tourists to visit Thailand, especially for the upcoming Lunar New Year and the 50th anniversary of Thai-Chinese diplomatic relations. (TNA)

































