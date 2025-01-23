Pattaya residents call for urgent repair of potholes, dark streets and night business operating hours

PATTAYA, Thailand – At Chum Sai Community in Central Pattaya, the Strategic and Budget Office conducted a community development meeting to listen to residents’ complaints and development requests.

The residents highlighted the urgent need for improvements in public infrastructure, including repairing potholes, repainting faded road markings, and addressing inconsistent water supply and inadequate street lighting. Persistent issues such as waste management and the enforcement of business operating hours were also raised, with residents calling for sustainable development rather than superficial fixes.







Council members assured the community that they are not ignoring these complaints, but managing a large city like Pattaya can sometimes lead to delays. They advised residents to report night businesses violating operating hours to the Center for Maintenance of Order for proper investigation and legal action if necessary.

































