Quick action resolves stinky issues on Second Road

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents along the Second Road leading to Khao Phra Tamnak Hill are expressing their gratitude towards municipal authorities for their quick response to a persistent sewerage problem that had been plaguing the area for weeks. The issue, which resulted in unpleasant odours permeating the vicinity, saw preliminary resolution on January 3, showcasing the municipality’s dedication to addressing public concerns.

The affected stretch of the road predominantly populated with Indian and Middle Eastern restaurants had been grappling with pervasive odours due to the absence of grease traps. The accumulation of waste in the pipes led to water blockages, causing an unwelcome stench that affected both tourists and locals. In contrast, the opposite side of the road remained odour-free, thanks to the presence of grease traps near hotels and convenience stores.







Residents had reported that the foul smell was nearly ubiquitous in the area, prompting municipal authorities to take swift action. The concentration of Indian and Middle Eastern restaurants, combined with the lack of grease traps, exacerbated the problem.

The municipal response involved a thorough cleaning and unclogging of the pipes to alleviate the immediate issue. However, concerns linger regarding the frequency of blockages and the potential for a recurrence. The absence of grease traps not only poses a threat to the tourism atmosphere but also raises concerns about drainage issues during rainy weather.

Citizens are optimistic that the municipality will implement regulations on restaurants, mandating the installation of grease traps to prevent future incidents. Without these measures, the recurring pipe blockages may lead to further inconveniences, unpleasant smells, and potential drainage problems during the rainy season.





























