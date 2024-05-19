Electric scooter rentals in Pattaya under legal scrutiny

PATTAYA, Thailand – Reports of electric scooters being rented out illegally at various tourist hotspots have prompted local authorities to launch an investigation to address the issue. The controversy erupted when news emerged of a business renting out seated electric scooters via an app, with the scooters placed at prominent tourist locations such as Pattaya Beach Road and Second Road. These scooters were often parked on sidewalks and in restricted areas, including the white-red curb zones at the entrance of Soi 1 on Pattaya Beach Road.









Pattaya City and Tourist Police inspected the company operating the scooter rentals at Duck Square, South Pattaya. Following the inspection, on May 16, key officials from the Pattaya police, city administration and municipal officers met at the Pattaya Police Station to devise legal measures to curb the illegal scooter rentals and ensure the safety of tourists and users.

Officials reviewed the legal framework surrounding the operation of electric scooter rentals. The primary concern was whether these scooters could be legally registered and operated under current laws. The Chonburi Provincial Transport Office, Pattaya Branch, clarified that only cars, motorcycles, trailers, road rollers, and tractors meeting specific ministry regulations could be registered. Electric scooters and bicycles, not fitting these definitions, cannot be registered.







Consequently, using unregistered scooters on public roads contravenes the Motor Vehicle Act 1979, which imposes fines up to 10,000 baht for unregistered vehicle use. Moreover, allowing unlicensed drivers to operate vehicles can result in additional fines up to 2,000 baht.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous decision to temporarily suspend all electric scooter rental services in Pattaya. Business operators were instructed to comply with legal and regulatory requirements before services could resume. A follow-up meeting to outline compliance procedures for operators is scheduled for Monday, May 20.





































