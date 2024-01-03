Indian restaurant blamed for stench from drainage system

PATTAYA, Thailand – Residents near Phra Tamnak Hill in Pattaya have been complaining about a foul smell that has been lingering in the area since January 2. The smell is suspected to come from a large amount of waste in the drainage system, possibly caused by a nearby Indian restaurant that does not have proper grease traps or disposes of waste directly into the system.

The residents have reported the issue to the Pattaya Municipal Office and the Pattaya Environmental Office twice, but no action has been taken to improve the situation. The restaurant has not installed grease traps or changed its waste disposal practices, despite the complaints.









The smell, which is believed to be from wastewater with a high level of pollutants, has been affecting the quality of life of the residents and the attractiveness of the area for visitors. The residents are calling for the authorities to intervene and enforce environmental regulations, stressing the need for a clean and odor-free environment. The authorities are expected to take measures to resolve the issue soon.





























