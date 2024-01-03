Pattaya’s 70,000 hotel rooms ready to accommodate tourists from Russia, India and China in 2024

The city of Pattaya has set a goal to attract 27 million visitors in 2024, indicating that the target aligns with the country’s increasing trend in tourist arrivals.

According to Urai Mukpradapthong, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Pattaya office, the last quarter of 2023 saw a boost in both domestic and international tourists in Pattaya, partly due to the visa exemption scheme. The city’s diverse attractions, including sports facilities and large convention centers, have maintained its status as a top tourist destination in Thailand.







The city collaborated with the Chonburi provincial administrative organization throughout last year to host events and partake in trade exhibitions internationally, particularly in Europe and the Middle East.

Pattaya’s accommodation capacity is robust, with over 70,000 hotel rooms ranging from three to five stars. The top five countries contributing to its international tourist numbers in 2023 were Russia, India, China, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Koh Phangan, another Thai tourist hotspot in the South, also witnessed an influx of over 20,000 tourists, mostly foreigners, for the New Year’s Eve full moon party countdown. (NNT)

































