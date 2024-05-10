Obituary – Frank Noel McNulty 25 Dec 1930 – 4 May 2024

Long time British resident of Pattaya, Frank McNulty passed away after a yearlong illness on Saturday 4 May, 2024. A service was held in Bangkok on Wednesday 8 May with immediate family attending. He is survived by his loving wife of more than 23 years, Sumalee McNulty.

A former military career brought Frank to Asia decades ago and he spent his final years in retirement in Pattaya with his wife. He will be remembered as a good man with a good sense of humor. Frank will be missed by all that knew him.














































