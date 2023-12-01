Public utility projects discussed at Pattaya City Council meeting

The Chairman of the Pattaya City Council, Banlue Kullavanijaya, presided over the regular meeting of the council on November 28 that saw the participation of council members, Pattaya city executives, and heads of relevant government departments.

Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai discussed the progress of public utility projects during the monsoon season. He clarified that construction and excavation works in various projects, as observed by the public, were not solely the responsibility of Pattaya City but involved multiple agencies. The efforts were categorized into four parts:







Provincial Electricity Authority (Mega Project Development of the Power System in Greater Pattaya Lot 9): This project, still in progress, includes two remaining routes to be completed. Provincial Water Supply: Coordination is required for underground implementation of electricity, water supply, and drainage systems simultaneously, affecting areas like South Pattaya. The synchronized approach aims to minimize inconvenience for residents and streamline construction. Sanitation Engineering Department: Focused on resolving flooding issues in specific areas, such as Nokyang Canal-Naklue Canal and Phothisan Road up to Esso petrol station. The completion is anticipated by March 2567. City Planning Division: Addressed improvements in the city’s landscape, covering 90% progress on Thepprasit Road and the Pattaya North-South Beach, ensuring no further excavation in the coming year to avoid disruption during festivals and events.







In response to a query from Metakrit Sunthornrot, Council Member for Pattaya District 4, regarding the progress of the South Pattaya Canal development plan, Deputy Mayor Manot assured continuous efforts to address water discharge problems, waste management, and public encroachments along the South Pattaya Canal. A dedicated task force has been assigned to collect debris and take legal actions against non-compliant business owners.

Deputy Mayor Manot affirmed the commitment of the Pattaya City leadership to swiftly resolve the South Pattaya Canal issues, ensuring a cleaner and more beautiful environment for the benefit of the entire community.































