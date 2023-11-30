Pattaya Mail signs off after 30 years of print journalism





A grateful tribute to editors, reporters, staff, readers, advertisers, friends, and families

This is the last printed issue of the Pattaya Mail, marking the end of an era for Pattaya’s most esteemed publication. After 30 years of dedicated service, we bid a sad but proud goodbye to our millions of readers worldwide.

The Pattaya Mail was founded in 1993 as a weekly English-language newspaper, covering local, national, and international news with a focus on Pattaya and its surrounding areas. Over the years, it has grown into more than just a newspaper; it has become a trusted friend and companion to our readers, offering a unique blend of information, entertainment, and community engagement.







The decision to cease the print edition comes at a time when the media landscape is rapidly evolving, with digital platforms taking centre stage. We recognize the need to adapt to the changing times and preferences of our readers, and assure them that we are not saying goodbye to them. The publication will continue its legacy in the digital realm, maintaining its presence and commitment to delivering quality journalism through its website, www.pattayamail.com.

The last printed issue serves as a tribute to the decades of hard work, dedication, and journalistic excellence that have defined the Pattaya Mail. It showcases the stories that have shaped the community, celebrated its achievements, and overcome its challenges. From local events to global affairs, the Pattaya Mail has been a reliable source of information, reflecting the diverse interests of its readership.







In this moment of transition and reflection, we extend heartfelt gratitude to the individuals who have been the pillars of its success over the past 30 years. To the loyal editors, dedicated reporters, and hardworking staff who poured their passion and expertise into every page, your commitment to journalistic excellence has been the driving force behind the Pattaya Mail’s enduring legacy.

The appreciation also extends to the millions of readers worldwide who have made the Pattaya Mail a part of their lives. Your trust, engagement, and support have been invaluable, shaping the newspaper into a vibrant and dynamic reflection of the community it served. The stories shared, the conversations sparked, and the bonds forged through the pages of the Pattaya Mail have left an indelible mark on its history.







A special acknowledgment goes to the advertisers who partnered with the Pattaya Mail, recognizing the newspaper as a powerful platform to connect with the community. Your support has not only sustained the publication but has also contributed to the vitality of local businesses and initiatives.

To the friends and families of the Pattaya Mail team, who have stood by their loved ones during the demanding yet rewarding journey of journalism, your unwavering support has been the bedrock of the newspaper’s success. Behind every byline and editorial decision, there are stories of sacrifices, encouragement, and shared aspirations.







As we bid farewell to the print edition of the Pattaya Mail, we carry with us the gratitude and appreciation for the collaborative efforts that have made it Pattaya’s greatest newspaper. The transition to a digital platform marks not an end but a transformation, and the contributions of each individual involved will continue to resonate in the digital chapters that lie ahead.

To everyone who has been a part of the Pattaya Mail family – editors, reporters, staff, readers, advertisers, friends, and families – THANK YOU for your dedication, passion, and support. The Pattaya Mail’s journey is a testament to the power of community, and as it embraces new horizons online, the spirit of connection and storytelling will endure.











































